At this point, what does everyone expect Rihanna to say? Rihanna has been asked ad nauseam about the status of what would be her first album since 2016’s ANTI. Rihanna has not released any new music, save for “Lift Me Up” for the 2022 Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, but she was asked about new music again over the weekend.

“It’s gonna be amazing,” Rihanna told Extra at her Fenty Beauty Soft’lit launch in Los Angeles. “It has to be — that is the only reason it’s not out yet. If I’m not feeling it, and I’m not feeling like it represents the evolution, the time I spent away. There should be a show of growth, right? I want to play, and I feel like music is a playground, and I want to have fun with it and show truly where I am at.”

These comments came less than 10 days after Rihanna spoke about unreleased music while attending her Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty Earth Tone launch event in London.

“I already got stuff that I feel like I could make hits out of,” Rihanna told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month. “Me and [her partner, ASAP] Rocky are really trying to figure out who’s gonna use what because it’s so good.”