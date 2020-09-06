Earlier this weekend, pictures emerged in a report from TMZ that appeared to show Rihanna with injuries to her face. The report revealed that Rihanna suffered these injuries as a result of an electric scooter accident in Los Angeles. Confirming this report with People, a rep for Rihanna said her facial injuries were indeed a result of her scooter accident.

“Rihanna is completely fine now but flipped over on an electric scooter last week and bruised her forehead and face,” her rep said in the statement. “Luckily there were no major injuries and she is healing quickly.”

The scooter incident arrives after director Peter Berg revealed that a new documentary on Rihanna would arrive next summer. “The Rihanna doc is something I’ve been working on with her for almost four years now,” he said in an interview with Collider. “Amazon’s gonna release it summer next year, sometime hopefully around the Fourth of July. It’s been a really epic journey, the past four years with her.”

In other news, fans are still impatiently waiting for Rihanna’s forthcoming ninth album. From her everyday fans to Ariana Grande herself, Rihanna’s ninth album is one of the most sought after albums in the music industry today. While Rihanna has done a good job keeping the major details to herself, she singer has given fans tidbits of information here and there, confirming that she is “aggressively” working on it and that when it releases “it’s going to be worth it.”

