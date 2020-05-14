At this point, begging Rihanna to release a new album seems to be something fans feel obligated to do. No matter what Rihanna does, the musician seems to face questions/demands about her upcoming ninth record, and she has stated on a number of occasions that the begging is getting old. So, she decided to continue in her trolling ways recently on her latest Instagram post.

Rihanna posted a promotional video for her Fenty sunglasses yesterday, and naturally, the comments were flooded with messages about the new album. Rihanna opted to have fun with them: One fan asked, “WHERES THE ALBUM,” to which Rihanna responded, “I lost it. [shrugging emoji].” Another commenter wrote, “DON’T DROP DAT ALBUM,” and Rihanna added, “navy this who to blame [hand pointing up emoji] right here look.”

The good news is that Rihanna says she has actually devoted time to working on new material recently. In a March interview with British Vogue, she said of her upcoming album, “I can’t say when I’m going to drop. But I am very aggressively working on music. […] I don’t want my albums to feel like themes. There are no rules. There’s no format. There’s just good music, and if I feel it, I’m putting it out. […] I feel like I have no boundaries. I’ve done everything — I’ve done all the hits, I’ve tried every genre — now I’m just, I’m wide open. I can make anything that I want.”