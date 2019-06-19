Rihanna Trolled Her Fans With A ‘No More Music’ Shirt From Fenty

Getty Image

Rihanna fans are thirsty for a new album, and Rihanna (the richest female musician in the world) decided to have some fun and tease them with some of her latest Fenty merch. On Tuesday, there was a Fenty pop-up at The Webster in Soho, New York, where she revealed a $230 Fenty t-shirt that says “No More Music” on the front.

The good news is that Rihanna is (almost definitely) joking. In an interview published last week, she said that she’s very much looking forward to putting out her next record: “It really does suck that it can’t just come out, because I’m working on a really fun one right now. I’m really happy with a lot of the material we have so far, but I am not going to put it out until it’s complete. It makes no sense to rush it, but I want it out. I’ve gotten to the point where I’m like, ‘Even if I don’t have the time to shoot videos, I’m going to put an album out.'”

She also explained that new music is taking so long to come because these days, her attention is divided, saying, “I used to be in the studio, only the studio, for three months straight, and an album would come out. Now, it’s like a carousel. I do fashion one day, lingerie the next, beauty the next, then music the next.”