Rihanna New York City 2023
Getty Image
Music

Rihanna Has Reportedly Inked A $32 Million Deal With Live Nation To Kickstart Her Comeback, But Fans Aren’t Buying It

Despite Drake’s best attempt to rain on Rihanna and ASAP Rocky’s post-baby bliss (with a messy diss record), the pair remain unbothered. After the track was released, fans rushed to social media, hoping that the two would issue a response to Drake’s throwaway bars. Although they have yet to do so, that day may soon come. Rocky’s forthcoming album, Don’t Be Dumb, is nearly complete, and according to Mirror, Rihanna is gearing up for a significant comeback.

The outlet alleged that Rihanna inked a $32 million deal with Live Nation to kickstart her return. In the report, they suggested that the deal terms included a world tour. But with no album out, such a venture wouldn’t make sense. However, the publisher suggested that Rihanna will drop two new albums over the next two years.

Following her Super Bowl LVII halftime show performance, Rihanna told British Vogue she planned to drop a new album in 2023. However, her second pregnancy put that on the back burner.

“I want it to be this year,” she said at the time. “Honestly, it’d be ridiculous if it’s not this year. But I just want to have fun. I just want to make music and make videos. And I need the right background music with the visuals. I can’t just go shoot a video of me talking.”

Fans took to social media to react to the alleged news. Check out a few of them below.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×