Despite Drake’s best attempt to rain on Rihanna and ASAP Rocky’s post-baby bliss (with a messy diss record), the pair remain unbothered. After the track was released, fans rushed to social media, hoping that the two would issue a response to Drake’s throwaway bars. Although they have yet to do so, that day may soon come. Rocky’s forthcoming album, Don’t Be Dumb, is nearly complete, and according to Mirror, Rihanna is gearing up for a significant comeback.

The outlet alleged that Rihanna inked a $32 million deal with Live Nation to kickstart her return. In the report, they suggested that the deal terms included a world tour. But with no album out, such a venture wouldn’t make sense. However, the publisher suggested that Rihanna will drop two new albums over the next two years.

Following her Super Bowl LVII halftime show performance, Rihanna told British Vogue she planned to drop a new album in 2023. However, her second pregnancy put that on the back burner.

“I want it to be this year,” she said at the time. “Honestly, it’d be ridiculous if it’s not this year. But I just want to have fun. I just want to make music and make videos. And I need the right background music with the visuals. I can’t just go shoot a video of me talking.”

Fans took to social media to react to the alleged news. Check out a few of them below.

Two albums and a tour? You sure it’s not two lipsticks and a fashion show? pic.twitter.com/5C7NdmLkif — Vicky🦩 (@mouldyscone) October 21, 2023

Where is this coming from? Don’t be playing with peoples emotions like that — GenXbitch💋 (@unemployed_mass) October 22, 2023

Rihanna is coming!!! This is not a drill!! I repeat, this is not a drill!!! pic.twitter.com/WuJzmXxz1p — 🟣XΞPHIROX🟢 (@XephiroX_) October 22, 2023

im not believing it til im standing in that arena as she performs songs from those “two albums” pic.twitter.com/uKVdqYG4rs — allure (@allurequinn) October 21, 2023

You sure about this? Not even sure Rihanna knows about this lol — Bop Daddy (@K_e_n_n_yy) October 22, 2023

This has to be a false alarm, there’s no way pic.twitter.com/whfLzu4IQR — Supernova 🪐 (@michaelthups) October 21, 2023

if yall don’t leave this makeup lady alone 😭 — trey 〽️ (@honestpapito) October 21, 2023

Nope. I didn't move. I'm not buying it. I will ONLY believe Rihanna has been working on an album and has new music coming when I'm able to push play and listen to said music. Until then, this is all myths, lies, and fairy tales. pic.twitter.com/1bYB5rNtE8 — Terrence Ford 💛🐝👑 (@EZBreezyT) October 22, 2023