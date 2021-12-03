For the umpteenth time in her career, Rihanna faced pregnancy rumors earlier this week after many claimed to spot a baby bump on her. It came after her appearance at a ceremony that celebrated her home country of Barbados’ independence from 400 years of British rule. The rumors caused many to congratulate Rihanna and her boyfriend ASAP Rocky on social media while others were left to wallow in sadness at the news. One fan took the opportunity to reach out to Rihanna to see if the news was true or not. The singer replied with nothing but jokes about the rumors while also denying them.

“Can I come to the baby shower!? [skull and heart emojis],” the fan inquired. “True or not your babies are going to be beautiful! sorry everyone’s up in your uterus right now [laughing and skull emojis]. In response, Rihanna wrote, “Haaaaa! Stawwwp! You ain’t come to the first 10 baby showers! Y’all breed me every year dammit lol.”

The last time that Rihanna was hit with pregnancy rumors came at the end of 2019 following an appearance at the Diamond Ball. A Givenchy Haute Couture mermaid gown she wore pushed many to believe that she was sporting a baby bump. In other news, Rihanna recently released an epic catalogue-spanning vinyl collection titled, Rih-Issue.

You can read the Instagram conversation between Rihanna and the fan above.