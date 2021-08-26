Rihanna Announces Her Third Savage X Fenty Show With A Sultry Teaser

Rihanna’s annual Savage X Fenty shows have become an event to look forward to in recent years. There have been two editions so far, and now Rihanna has shared some details about this year’s show. Rihanna posted a trailer for the event, Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3, on social media today, which goes down on September 24 and will again be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video. The clip doesn’t offer more info beyond that, but it does offer stylized footage of Rihanna sporting some revealing looks.

There’s no word yet on who will be making appearances at the show, but based on past events, it should be a star-studded affair. Either performing or making an appearance at last year’s show, for example, were Travis Scott, Roddy Ricch, Rosalia, Miguel, Bad Bunny, Ella Mai, Mustard, Lizzo, Bella Hadid, Big Sean, Cara Delevingne, Christian Combs, Demi Moore, Irina Shayk, Laura Harrier, Normani, Paloma Elsesser, Paris Hilton, Rico Nasty, and Willow Smith, among others.

Even beyond this, times are good for Rihanna, as it was revealed earlier this month that she is now a billionaire.

Check out the teaser above.

