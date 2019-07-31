Getty Image

Rihanna may be trolling fans with “No More Music” t-shirts and cheeky memes about her album but it looks like she’s more than willing to give them a break when it comes to her other endeavors — namely, Savage X Fenty, the supremely lucrative lingerie line she created in partnership with TechStyle Fashion Group. The Anti singer, whose expanded portfolio includes makeup, luxury fashion, and well-received acting roles, posted the first glimpse of a new line of Savage product to her Twitter and Instagram pages, prompting an enthusiastic response from fans. According to her posts, the new drop releases at midnight on SavageX.com.

Of course, that didn’t stop Rih Rih’s long-suffering Navy fans from clamoring for new music. One fan thought the promo was Rihanna’s new album cover, while others got straight to the point, directly bossing their idol and telling her to “drop the album.” Although Rihanna did explain why her album was taking so long to come out in a recent Interview magazine profile, it seems that the Navy won’t be easily sated by some fancy new lingerie photos — although, they probably help. Meanwhile, if the new Savage X Fenty product doesn’t do it for you, there’s always the luxury Fenty line of designer clothing to get into so at least you can look good while you wait.