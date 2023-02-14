Super Bowl LVII’s official winners were the Kansas City Chiefs, but unofficially, halftime performer Rihanna might be the night’s true victor. Not only did the “Lift Me Up” singer trend on social media before even taking the stage, but she also flawlessly revealed her second pregnancy while performing some of her biggest hits.

But as she famously sings, “That Rihanna reign just won’t let up,” and streaming titan Spotify has the data to prove it. Several of the songs she performed saw a significant streaming boost, pushing the Barbadian singer to the top of Spotify’s Daily Top Artists USA and Daily Top Artists Global charts dated February 13, dethroning “Anti-Hero” singer Taylor Swift in the process.

Following the halftime performance, specifically between 11 p.m. and midnight ET, there was a more than 2,600-percent increase in Rihanna’s song “B*tch Better Have My Money.” Her song “Diamonds” saw a 1,400-percent increase in streams. While the streams for “Rude Boy” increased by 1,170 percent, and “We Found Love” rose by 1,160 percent.

The “Work” singer wasn’t the only musician featured during Super Bowl LVII that saw a major boost in their streaming numbers. According to the platform, Chris Stapleton, who sang the national anthem, was the biggest gainer on the Top Artists USA chart. Stapleton moved up 35 spots and is now sitting at No. 61.

In the words of Paramore singer Hayley Williams, “F*ck yeah, sports.”

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.