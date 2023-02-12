The time has finally arrived. Rihanna will hit the stage to perform at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime show tonight. Anticipation has been building since the Barbadian-bred mogul made the announcement last September. The “Work” hitmaker released a teaser trailer ahead of her upcoming show, only further amping up excitement. Ever the businesswoman, Rihanna capitalized on the monumental moment by releasing a limited edition NFL-themed apparel through her Savage X Fenty brand.

With the clock winding down, social media has been buzzing as fans await Rihanna’s upcoming performance. #FentyBowl has been trending all over Twitter today. Fans have been posting various funny memes, videos, and even some of their favorite songs from the singer.

“#FENTYBOWL NAVY ⚓️⚓️⚓️ See you in a couple hours @rihanna!” one user tweeted.

Another fan pointed out how excited they were to see Rihanna and that she would add a “little island flavor” to the evening.

“Rihanna is going to be amazing tonight! She has a PLETHORA of hits to perform, all while adding a little island flavor to the mix! She’s coming! #FentyBowl #HalftimeShow,” they wrote.

Before Rih takes the stage, a few other performers are expected to appear, including Country star Chris Stapleton, Emmy award-winning Abbot Elementary actress Sherly Lee Ralph, and iconic producer, singer, and songwriter Babyface.