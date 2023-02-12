rihanna super bowl interview
Getty Image
Music

#FentyBowl Trends Ahead Of Rihanna’s Upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show

The time has finally arrived. Rihanna will hit the stage to perform at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime show tonight. Anticipation has been building since the Barbadian-bred mogul made the announcement last September. The “Work” hitmaker released a teaser trailer ahead of her upcoming show, only further amping up excitement. Ever the businesswoman, Rihanna capitalized on the monumental moment by releasing a limited edition NFL-themed apparel through her Savage X Fenty brand.

With the clock winding down, social media has been buzzing as fans await Rihanna’s upcoming performance. #FentyBowl has been trending all over Twitter today. Fans have been posting various funny memes, videos, and even some of their favorite songs from the singer.

“#FENTYBOWL NAVY ⚓️⚓️⚓️ See you in a couple hours @rihanna!” one user tweeted.

Another fan pointed out how excited they were to see Rihanna and that she would add a “little island flavor” to the evening.

“Rihanna is going to be amazing tonight! She has a PLETHORA of hits to perform, all while adding a little island flavor to the mix! She’s coming! #FentyBowl #HalftimeShow,” they wrote.

Before Rih takes the stage, a few other performers are expected to appear, including Country star Chris Stapleton, Emmy award-winning Abbot Elementary actress Sherly Lee Ralph, and iconic producer, singer, and songwriter Babyface.

Rihanna has been tight-lipped about her setlist, but she recently revealed that she changed it over 39 times. So we’ll finally get to see what she comes up with tonight.

Tune into Super Bowl LVII on FOX Sunday, February 12, with kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET.

