Rihanna Twerked In Her See-Through Dress, If You’re Into That Sort Of Thing

In an attempt to dissuade everyone from thinking of her in a sexual way again, Rihanna changed her Twitter avatar last night to an illustration of Family Guy‘s Peter Griffin wearing her now-infamous see-through diamond dress. “This is just like the time George Washington traveled to 2012 to bite Chris Brown with his wooden teeth, thereby stopping Denise Richards from ever starring in Wild Things.”

Yup, just like that. Anyway, try to enjoy this video of Rihanna Griffin twerking on a cabinet (washer/dryer?) at the CFDA Fashion Awards. It’s the American Dad! to Miley’s Family Guy.