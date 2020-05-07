In February this year, music fans were delighted and confused by the suddenly emergence of mysterious country trap singer RMR, who became an overnight star with the release of his viral single “Rascal” — a remake of Rascal Flatts’ “God Bless The Broken Road.” Incorporating trap rap elements into the backdrop of a country hit, RMR struck on the same vein of cross-cultural gold as Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” — and reaped the benefits.

Now, RMR — pronounced “Rumor” — is signed to Warner Records and has a recording budget capable of securing features from trap stars like Future and Lil Baby, who add their star power to RMR’s April follow-up single, “Dealer.” The remix retains the banjo-strumming loop of the original, adding verses from the two Atlantan frontrunners, both of whom will have released or will release highly successful albums this year.

Lil Baby’s My Turn helped secure him his first Billboard No. 1 after a steady stream of singles and a deluxe version with added tracks, while Future has been building up to the release of Life Is Good with a track of the same name and follow-up single “Tycoon.” As for RMR, stay tuned.

Listen to “Dealer” above.

