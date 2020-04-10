RMR Asserts His Boss Status On The New Single ‘Dealer’

RMR made a splash online earlier this year with his video for “Rascal.” The song is a tender country ballad, but that wouldn’t come across at all if the video was on mute, as the clip featured the rapper surrounded by gun-toting associates in the hip-hop-styled visual. He said at the time that he “grew up on country and rap music,” and his latest song, “Dealer,” is more indebted to the latter style.

Wearing his signature face mask, RMR raps on the beach and rides around in the back of a car. The track has the rapper going back and forth between rapping and singing, and his lyrics address the trappings of the hip-hop lifestyle, like drugs, wealth, and women: “Go ‘head, sip it, bet I’ll keep on sippin’ / Drinkin’ bottles after bottles, feelin’ all exquisite / F*ckin’ models after models, all these hoes junkies / Can’t see me, tinted inside my Bentley.” The song’s title stems from a line in the second verse: “I’m a dealer, not the addict, n****, I’m a boss.’

RMR previously indicated that he was set to drop a Matchbox Twenty-inspired single, but “Dealer” is his first new song since “Rascal,” so it’s not clear if this is the song in question. Regardless, he plans on releasing an EP titled Drug Dealing Is A Lost Art at some point this spring.

Watch the “Dealer” video above.

