Robyn’s ‘Call Your Girlfriend’ Video Is Pretty F-ing Fantastic

06.02.11 3 Comments

Oh, here is something to keep you entertained during your lunch break today! It’s Swedish pop tart Robyn gyrating around in what looks like a gym, maybe a dance studio, all by herself continuously for 3 minutes and 30 seconds. As Pitchfork just noted: “Here’s how you know someone is a great performer: She can hold your attention completely for three and a half minutes all by yourself.” Yes. YES!

And on top of it all, the song is actually filled with some good, no-nonsense advice for all the fellas out there…

Call your girlfriend
It’s time you had the talk
Give your reasons
Say it’s not her fault
But you just met somebody new

Tell her not to get upset, second-guessing everything you said and done
And then when she gets upset tell her how you never mean to hurt no one
Then you tell her that the only way her heart will mend is when she learns to love again
And it won’t make sense right now but you’re still her friend
And then you let her down easy

Robyn is like a therapist who dispenses life advice while she sings and dances, on the internet! What’s not to love?!

(via The Hairpin)

