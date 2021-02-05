Rod Wave joined the growing list of artists who expressed frustrations with their record label over the past few years. The Florida rapper, who is signed to Alamo Records, recently shared a post to his Instagram story that called out the label for refusing to pay him.

“P*ssy ass label playing wit a n**** sh*t I ain’t dropping sh*t f*ck ya pay me. Y’all wanna album ask @alamorecords,” he said in the post that depicted to artwork for his upcoming Hard Times album. Well, just days after sharing this post, Rod Wave returned to Instagram to apologize to Alamo and share an update with fans.

“My album dropping in a couple weeks I apologize we just figured it out everything cool,” Rod Wave wrote with a video of himself that he shared on his Instagram story. Thankfully, things between him and Alamo are seemingly back on the good side and fans will soon be able to get their hands on Hard Times. Despite the assumed reconciliation, it’s unknown what the root of Wave’s issues were with the label.

Wave’s third album will drop following an impressive year that saw the rapper share his second full-length effort, Pray 4 Love, and land a spot on the 2020 XXL Freshman Class list.

You can read Rod Wave’s post above.