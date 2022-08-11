Ever since Rod Wave was arrested and charged with battery for choking his ex-girlfriend, there has been a damper on the excitement for his upcoming album, Beautiful Mind. However, that hasn’t stopped the album’s rollout, which included videos for singles “Stone Rolling” and “Alone.” Today, Rod shared the album’s tracklist ahead of its eventual release at midnight, unveiling a 24-song set including the Jack Harlow collaboration, “Yungen,” as well as the previously released single, “Cold December.”

While Rod’s previous album SoulFly debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, he may have a harder time repeating that feat, even without the grisly charges hanging over his head. Megan Thee Stallion surprised fans earlier today with the announcement that her own album, Traumazine, would be dropping tonight as well, giving Rod Wave some stiff competition for rap fans’ attention thanks to a busy date that also includes releases from Black Thought & Danger Mouse and The Game.

Meanwhile, with only one feature in Jack Harlow, there aren’t too many other big names on Rod Wave’s album to get fans amped up but Jack Harlow might well be the only name he needs. The Louisville rapper has been on a tear lately, racking up seven MTV VMA nominations (tying with Kendrick Lamar for the most nominations this year) and preparing for his starring debut role in White Men Can’t Jump.

Beautiful Mind is due 8/12 via Alamo.

