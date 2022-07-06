At the end of 2019, The Game dropped his ninth album Born 2 Rap, and claimed that he would retire from rap after the project’s release. As you’re probably aware by now, we live in a world where rappers are really bad at retiring and it was only a matter of time until The Game reclaimed his position in hip-hop. Fast-forward almost three years and the Compton native is gearing up to release his tenth album Drillmatic, and while a release date for it is unknown at the moment, The Game did reveal an interesting tidbit about the album.

The Game took to Instagram to reveal that Drillmatic will include a number of sampled Jay-Z songs and he thanked the Reasonable Doubt rapper for allowing him to use them. “S/O to S. Dot for clearing all 7 samples on #Drillmatic,” he wrote in the post. “3 more sample clearances & the AOTY belongs to me & hit-boy.”

The latter half of the message seems to explain the delays behind Drillmatic. The Game initially said the project, which is executive produced by Hit-Boy, would arrive on June 17, but it was later pushed back to July 1 which came and went without its release. The album has yet to receive a new release date, but with three samples left to clear, it shouldn’t be too long until we know when it will drop.

