It has been almost two years since Compton rapper Roddy Ricch made his impressive debut with Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial. Released through Atlantic in 2019, the album spawned the runaway hit “The Box,” making Roddy a household name at just 20 years old. Since then, though, it’s been relatively quiet on the “new music” front, as he made rare appearances as a featured rapper in 2020 — most notably on DaBaby’s No. 1 hit “Rockstar” — but this year, he’s shown signs that his follow-up album is on the way, releasing the Mustard-produced single “Late At Night” in June with a “Thriller”-inspired music video.

Last night, he gave the first major indication of what’s to come, posting a cryptic photo to his Instagram Story that appeared to reveal the title of the upcoming project. A screenshot of what looks like a streaming upload reads “RR LIVE LIFE FA$T,” which some have interpreted as the album’s title: Live Life Fast.

Roddy Ricch is teasing a new album on his Instagram.. 👀 Title as of now is ‘Live Life Fa$t’ pic.twitter.com/gA7leD2jST — Rap Favorites (@RapFavorites) September 14, 2021

In addition to promoting this mysterious new project, Roddy has busied himself making guest appearances throughout the year. So far, he’s appeared on 42 Dugg’s “4 Da Gang,” DJ Khaled’s “Body In Motion” with Lil Baby and Bryson Tiller, “Stunnaman” with Birdman and Lil Wayne, and on Kanye West’s “Pure Souls” from Donda.

Roddy Ricch is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.