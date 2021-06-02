Roddy Ricch Announces The Release Date For His Return To Music

After taking over early 2020 with his breakout Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial single “The Box” and contributing a verse to DaBaby’s Grammy-nominated, No. 1 hit single “Rockstar,” Compton rapper Roddy Ricch spent much of the past year lying low as he worked on the follow-up to his debut album. Aside from popping up in a few interviews to call the upcoming release a “masterpiece” and say it was coming “soon as f*ck” (a relative qualifier if ever there was one), there hasn’t been much information about the new project.

That changed today with Roddy’s return to social media. Posting a brand new photo to his recently-cleared Instagram, Roddy finally offered the first indication that his sophomore album may well be on the way. Scrolling through a couple of slides, you’ll see what is presumably the single cover for a new song titled “Late At Night,” while the caption reads “6/4 freaky friday.” While there still isn’t much other information about the upcoming release, it’s certainly nice to know that the Compton native has new music on the way. To hear some of his guest features over the past few months, check out 42 Dugg’s “4 Da Gang” video, DJ Khaled’s “Body In Motion” video, and Birdman’s “Stunnaman,” on which the Cash Money CEO also reunites with Lil Wayne.

Roddy Ricch is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.