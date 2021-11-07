The tragic events that occurred at the 2021 Astroworld Festival this past weekend have the music industry in complete shock. Eight attendees died and hundreds more were injured in a night gone wrong. The incident occurred during Travis Scott’s solo set, which was to close the first of two nights at Astroworld. What happened left the rapper “absolutely devastated,” as he revealed in a statement the following morning, adding, “My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival.” Now, Roddy Ricch, who also performed at the festival, is also taking steps to help the families of those who died.

In a post to his Instagram Story, Ricch shared his plan to help. “Please have the families of those who we lost yesterday reach out to @shawnholiday,” he wrote. “I’ll b donating my new compensation to the families of this incident. #Pray4Houston.”

Roddy’s announcement comes after Travis Scott shared a second statement about the Astroworld tragedy. “I just want to send out prayers to the ones that was lost last night,” he said in part in a video shared to his Instagram Story. He later added, “I’m honestly just devastated. I could never imagine anything like this happening… Love you all.”

