Celebrity dating rumors are in no way a new thing, but in recent years, with the advent of social media, they’ve managed to get a little out of control. Case in point: Lots of people are way too invested in the love lives of rappers like Saweetie, whom they’ve connected to an extensive list of potential beaus based on Instagram posts and trending Twitter pics since she announced her split with Quavo on Twitter in March of this year.

One of those potential suitors was Compton rapper Roddy Ricch, with whom Saweetie was photographed recently at a Lakers game. The two rappers were sitting in neighboring courtside seats, and in the usual fashion, the rumor mill quickly connected the two as fans speculated that Roddy and Saweetie were getting close. Saweetie herself shot down the speculation almost as quickly as it sprung up, joking on Twitter, “So avoid sitting next to men in public places otherwise the world assumes y’all are dating … got it.”

Today, it was Roddy’s turn to make a similar joke as he appeared on LA’s Big Boy’s Neighborhood radio show to promote his new album Live Life Fast. “For all the females out there: stop sitting by me next to the game,” he cracked. “I was sitting down first.”

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem that either rapper’s response was able to put much of a dent in the public’s hunger for celebrity gossip; Saweetie was recently connected with Atlanta rapper Lil Baby, prompting him to reply that he’s single and Quavo to suggest a swap.

Watch Roddy’s full radio interview above.

