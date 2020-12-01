Roddy Ricch Calls ‘Fake News’ After Being Sued For $200K In Rent

Grammy-winning Compton rapper Roddy Ricch may be among Forbes‘ 30 Under 30, but that hasn’t stopped a landlord with a grudge from accusing him of not living up to his nom de plume. The Blast recently published a report that Roddy was being sued in two separate cases, the first of which was filed by a property investment company claiming he owed $200,000 in back rent.

According to The Blast, Roddy rented a home from AIM Property Investment, Inc. in Encino, CA in April 2020 on a one-year lease for $15,950.00 per month. However, the property managers accused the rapper of stopping payment in July and forfeiting the property in August. AIM also alleges that Roddy did not return the house in its original condition and that as a result, they’ve been unable to re-rent the property. They claim they’ve sustained general, incidental, special, and consequential damages of at least $200,000.

For his part, Roddy appeared to respond to the report — albeit a week later — on Instagram, posting to his Story. A sporadic social media user at best, it would make sense that Roddy wouldn’t even see the report until after Thanksgiving weekend. In any case, his message to fans — “Y’all believe too much fake news. Thas why I stay away from this internet sh*t” — would seem to be a response to the most recent headlines he’s made lately.

He could also be referring to the second lawsuit, which was reported just a day after the first. In this one, he’s accused of causing a collision on an LA freeway, with the other motorist claiming “mental, physical, emotional, and nervous pain, suffering, and distress.” The plaintiff is suing for “all medical, hospital, and incidental expenses, loss of earnings, past, and future, and earning capacity, property damage and incidental expenses, and costs for bringing the lawsuit.”

Roddy, meanwhile, racked up nine Grammy Award nominations to go along with his win for Best Rap/Hip-Hop album at the 2020 AMAs, and landing among the top 10 music videos on YouTube.

Roddy Ricch is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.