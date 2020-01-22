21-year-old Compton rapper Roddy Ricch is no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the second consecutive week thanks to his inescapable hit, “The Box.” It first reached the top of the chart last week after a neck-and-neck battle with pop establishment superstar Justin Bieber, whose comeback single “Yummy” became the subject of controversy when Bieber reposted a fan post on Instagram encouraging foreign fans to use IP spoofing to juice the song’s streaming stats.

Roddy’s victory was seen as a turning point for pop music, shifting the focus from traditional methods of promotion even more towards meme-ready, organic social media promotion, such as the videos theorizing the origins of “The Box”‘s squeaky windshield wiper loop — a sound generated by Roddy himself after the song was nearly completed.

This week, “The Box” doubled down, toppling chart titan Drake, who appeared on Future’s new single “Life Is Good” after weeks of teasing and a surprise music video that featured the two rappers in various comical jobs — which may have been meme-worthy on its own, but didn’t pick up enough traction to defeat Roddy and his “ee-err.” In the end, Hotlanta’s may have struck fans as still being too corporate in the face of the TikTok favorite loop from “The Box.”

Meanwhile, “Yummy” dropped down to No. 10, while Post Malone’s “Circles” proved its staying power by coming in at No. 3. Selena Gomez’s new track “Lose You To Love Me” landed at No. 5 after she also made a video encouraging fans to stream her new song to the top. It looks like Roddy Ricch is still going strong, but may face his truest test on next week’s list with the influx of new records from Eminem and his new album, Music To Be Murdered By.

"The Box" can be found on Roddy's debut album, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, which is out now on Atlantic Records.

Roddy Ricch is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.