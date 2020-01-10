Drake and Future have been teasing their new collaboration, “Life Is Good,” for a while, beginning with mysterious social media posts last year and running right up to a more obvious upload on Drake’s Instagram just a few days ago, and now, the video for the song has arrived. Just before the end of 2019, Drake and Future were seen serving fast food during the presumed video shoot, but it turns out, they actually get a variety of everyday jobs throughout the video as their characters grind their way into enough money to finance a video within the video.

Over the course of “Life Is Good,” the two rappers are seen working as garbage collectors, Apple Genius stand-ins (with pineapple logos on their uniforms in place of the iconic Granny Smiths), auto mechanics, drive thru clerks at a fast food joint called Hotlanta’s (the re-dressed McDonald’s they were spotted shooting in last month), IT techs (rather inept ones at that), and pastry chefs before Future tells Drake that he’s hustled up enough funds to shoot a video directed by Director X (fka Little X), who cheekily scratches out both of his former monikers in favor of his real name, Julien Christian Lutz. The video ends with one final job for the two rappers: At the shoot’s conclusion, Future is a cameraman while Drake is a production assistant. The video is also packed with cameo appearances from Future’s Atlanta allies, including 21 Savage, Big Bank Black, Lil Yachty, and Mike Will Made-It.

For now, there’s little information about a possible larger project, but stay tuned. Both Drake and Future have been known to make moves in the middle of the night.

