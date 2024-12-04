Despite folks’ feelings towards the Grammy Awards, it remains music’s most coveted ceremony. Many industry professionals dream of the day when they take home a gramophone trophy. But Roddy Ricch’s win has morphed into a nightmare.

The “Survivors Remorse” rapper found himself in an awkward professional position after his trophy fell into the hands of a YouTuber. According to the creator behind Prieto Hunters, he bought an abandoned storage unit for $280. Once he examined the contents of the unit he discovered Roddy Ricch’s trophy.

But yesterday (December 2), the content creator posted another clip (viewable here) returning it seemingly to a member of Ricch’s team.

Prior to the on camera meetup, Ricch and the YouTuber slang accusations at one another. During a live stream (viewable here), Ricch slammed the YouTuber for attempting to extort over the milestone, especially considering its heavy sentimental value. Ricch’s sole Grammy win was in 2020 win for Best Rap Performance with his late friend and mentor Nipsey Hussle and Hit-Boy for their song “Racks in the Middle.”

“First he asked me for an [Audemars Piguet],” he said. “Then he asked me for $50,000. So, it was never about ‘Oh, we’re going to do it on just the strength of trying to get it back to you.’ It was more so about a n***** trying to get clout off it or a n***** trying to extort me for $50,000.”

The YouTuber rebutted Ricch’s claim, saying: “I wish I got offered that, but I did not get offered no 10k no nothing I returned it at no cost and I want nothing to do with them not even tickets you guys have no idea what actually went down, but I have no more comments.”

Well, with this ordeal behind him, Roddy Ricch can focus all of his attention on the Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial anniversary show slated for December 6.