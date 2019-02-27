Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Last year, long-named Australian group Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever released Hope Downs, one of the year’s best rock albums, and now the band has released their first new music since then: “In The Capital” is another breezy and rollicking tune that ought to please fans who were lured to the band by Hope Downs. The band’s Fran Keaney said of the song’s origins:

“I first had the idea for the melody and some of the lyrics when I was swimming. It’s taken a while to finish the song, to make it feel like the initial feeling. I can’t neatly describe it, but something like connection despite distance. I was thinking about transience and water and death and big cities and fishing towns and moon river.”

The song is available digitally now, but it will be released as a 7-inch single via Sub Pop on April 26. It will include a B-side called “Read My Mind,” and the single is available for pre-order now.