Now that its Bay Area weekend is out of the way for the year, touring hip-hop festival Rolling Loud has announced its lineup for the 2019 iteration of is Los Angeles show headlined by Chance The Rapper and Future. Joining the two superstars at the top of the bill are Saturday’s co-headliners Lil Uzi Vert, Juice WRLD, Young Thug, and Lil Baby, while Sunday with see ASAP Rocky, Meek Mill, Playboi Carti, and YG rock out with Future. The festival returns to Banc Of California Stadium and Exposition Park for the second year in a row December 14-15.

Of course, a big part of the draw for Rolling Loud’s nation-spanning festival dates is the opportunity to see hometown heroes in the middle of the bill and LA’s upcoming event will be no exception. Local artists include Blueface, Dom Kennedy, Ambjaay, Rucci, Azjah, Doja Cat, RJMRLA, Boogie, Buddy, Shordie Shordie, Casey Veggies, and AD, who will be joined by national up-and-coming acts and burgeoning superstars like Trippie Redd, Lil Skies, Lil Tjay, Polo G, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Gunna, Lil Tecca, Calboy, YK Osiris, and more.

Now that the LA lineup has been released, tickets can be purchased at RollingLoud.com. Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 4 at 11 PM PST.

Some of the artists above are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.