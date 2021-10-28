As someone who goes to a lot of festivals for a living (more or less), one of the more annoying aspects is getting stuck without service as the venue fills up and trying to access set times on a website I can’t connect to. Fortunately, for Rolling Loud attendees in New York this weekend, the festival has figured out a way to keep set times accessible at a moment’s notice, releasing them as nifty phone wallpapers. Now, all you have to do is turn on your phone’s screen to check when and where your favorite artists are performing.

The festival kicks off today with headliners 50 Cent, JID, and Lil Durk on the Deleon Stage, Punx Stage, and Audiomack Stage, respectively. Meanwhile, the absolutely stacked day-one lineups include stars like Lil Uzi Vert, Gucci Mane, Gunna, Jack Harlow, Moneybagg Yo, and Polo G, with hometown heroes Bobby Shmurda, Joey Badass, Dave East, Young M.A., Smoove’L, CJ, DreamDoll, Stove God Cooks, and Nyck Caution sprinkled in throughout the day (does Fetty Wap count? He’s from New Jersey, not New York, but they’re basically neighbors, right?).

There’s also a site map and an app to help you build your schedule for the day. Check them out in the thread below.

