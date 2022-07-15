Rowdy Rebel’s debut album, Rowdy Vs. Rebel, is out now on Epic Records. Its release is accompanied by the video for “New York,” an anthemic ode to Rowdy’s hometown, which includes a pair of fellow Big Apple dwellers: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Yonkers legend Jadakiss.

Over a cavernous beat backed by skittering snares and a chest-thumping kick drum, the three rappers toast the big city, detailing their conquests and tribulations — which they naturally attribute to their gruff, city-bred demeanor. Meanwhile, A Boogie borrows from Jada’s own history, referencing the Lox rapper’s own 2004 Ja Rule and Fat Joe collaboration by the same name. Jada himself shows off his versatility, adapting his normally traditional flow to incorporate the melodic sensibilities of his collaborators — and because it’s Jadakiss, it works very well.

“New York” is the third single from Rowdy Vs. Rebel. It was preceded by the self-titled lead single and the June release “Woo Nina.” Prior releases “Jesse Owens” with NAV and “9 Bridge” with A Boogie do not appear on the official release but the 17-track project does have features from Dreezy, Fivio Foreign, and French Montana.

Watch Rowdy Rebel’s “New York” video featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Jadakiss above.

Rebel Vs. Rowdy is out now on Epic Records. Get it here.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.