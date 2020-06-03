Run The Jewels have been teasing the release of their fourth full-length LP for months now with a planned release of June 5, but as El-P says in a new post, “Why wait?” RTJ4 has officially arrived two days early, as protests continue to rip through the nation’s cities in response to the police killing George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and countless other Black men, women, and children without consequence.

Along with the announcement that he and Killer Mike released their album early, El-P also shared a statement explaining why. “The world is infested with bullsh*t so here’s something to help you deal with it all,” reads the accompanying statement. “We hope it brings you joy. Stay safe and hopeful out there and thank you for giving 2 friends the chance to be heard and do what they love. With sincere love and gratitude, Jamie and Mike.”

The album clocks in at 10 songs, including the previously released “Yankee and The Brave,” “Ooh La La” with Greg Nice and DJ Premier, and “A Few Words For The Firing Squad.” However, the track that speaks most to the current moment is “Walking In The Snow” on which Killer Mike utters those now inescapable words — written about Eric Garner but applicable to George Floyd and too many others — “I can’t breathe.”

Run The Jewels 4 is out now on Run The Jewels LLC and BMG Records. Get it here.