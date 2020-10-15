Run The Jewels has had a healthy relationship with Adult Swim for the duration of their tenure, and Killer Mike and El-P are set to expand on this weekend: They previously announced they’ll be teaming up with the network and Ben & Jerry’s to present “Holy Calamavote,” a performance to help inspire voter registration.

The performance airs on Adult Swim (the network’s first televised concert and RTJ’s first show in support of RTJ4) on October 17 at midnight ET, and ahead of then, the full lineup for the show has been shared. Aside from Mike and El-P themselves, the duo will be joined by Pharrell Williams, 2 Chainz, Zack De La Rocha, Mavis Staples, Josh Homme, Greg Nice, Gangsta Boo, DJ Cutmaster Swiff, Cochemea Gastelum, and master of ceremonies Eric Andre.

The performance will also be simul-streamed on the Adult Swim website, and the show will be made available on the Adult Swim YouTube channel immediately afterwards. The performance is set to include every song from RTJ4.

El-P recently told Uproxx about the new album, “We feel like this is a distillation of everything that we do and we really walked away from this feeling like we gave it our all and we stuck the landing. This is what the vibe was that we wanted to feel. And I don’t think there’s any radical departures, except we know going in how we want people to feel. We knew we wanted this to be raw and funky and joyous.”

