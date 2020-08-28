Run The Jewels is back with another video from their long-awaited, critically-acclaimed fourth studio album, RTJ4. This time, the dynamic duo links up with Ninian Doff, the director of the Amazon Original movie Get Duked!, for the surreal and hilarious “Out Of Sight” video featuring 2 Chainz. The director brings the cast of his movie along for the ride as they reprise their film characters in the midst of an art heist in a museum where all the paintings are living reproductions of El-P and Killer Mike in various styles throughout history.

The heist itself appears to be for a sculpture of the group’s fist-and-gun logo — the very same one from their album cover, in fact — but as the Get Duked! cast members make a few ill-advised moves, the scene rapidly turns into a RTJ-influenced trip.

Get Duked! (originally titled Boyz In The Wood), revolves around four kids from the city camping in the Scottish Highlands trying to escape “a mysterious huntsman.” It has a 96% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, so if you’ll excuse me, I’ll be putting that on momentarily.

RTJ4 was released earlier this year near the start of the pandemic that brought the music industry to a grinding halt. The group released it for free after the police murdered George Floyd and Breonna Stewart and Americans across the nation took to the streets in protest.

Watch Run The Jewels’ “Out Of Sight” video featuring 2 Chainz above.

RTJ4 is out now via Jewel Runners. Get it here.