The death of Pop Smoke today, who was shot dead at his Los Angeles home, has saddened many across the world. Tributes from celebrities and fans everywhere poured as they have all paid their respects. One of those people was Russ, who shared a couple of tweets in honor of the rapper’s death.

Hours after paying his respects to the Brooklyn rapper, Russ shared an interaction with a fan, who criticized him for comments he supposedly made about Pop Smoke on his Snapchat story. Russ said they had him confused for another artist, and the fan apologized for their message. Russ reposted the conversation saying, “I’m gettin off the internet today. Y’all are so dumb.”

What the fan is referring to is actually from a UK rapper with the same name. Airing out his frustrations with the late rapper, the UK musician also named Russ detailed a prior encounter with Smoke in which the two were collaborating on music. He informed his followers that he was not a fan of the beat he had sent Smoke, so he sent another one. Upon sending it, Smoke used it for a song with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, which is now known as “Foreigner” off of his Meet The Woo 2 deluxe project from last week.

