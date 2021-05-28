Russ Reunites With Rexx Life Raj On The Romantic Duet, ‘Private’

Over the years, Russ and Rexx Life Raj have developed an easygoing and prolific creative chemistry, with Rexx appearing on Russ’s “On 10” and Russ returning the favor to appear on Rexx’s Father Figure 3 track “Falling.” Now, it’s back to Russ on the newly released “Private,” which Russ initially planned to release back in 2019 or 2020. However, the breakout success of his song “Best On Earth” with Bia — which caught the attention of Rihanna, among others — meant pivoting to work that record instead. Fortunately, as an independent artist, Russ is completely in control of his own release schedule.

PRIVATE drops @ midnight 🕛 Produced by Illmind

Featuring Rexx Life Raj this was the song I was gonna drop after Best On Earth but then it went nuts so I never got around to it…special one!! pic.twitter.com/Qh1tTpSxa4 — RUSS (@russdiemon) May 27, 2021

The previously shelved song has a light melody, employing soft organs and keys as the backdrop for a romantic entreaty on which Russ raps and Raj sings, wisely splitting their shared talents between them to avoid cluttering up the track. It works as their prior collaborations have because it plays to both artists’ major strength: Emotive storytelling that doesn’t feel forced or corny — as seen on Russ tracks like “Hard For Me” and “Bankrupt” and Rexx Life singles “Built For Everything” and “Your Way” with Kehlani.

While Russ hasn’t mentioned any new projects in the works, he’s clearly got a backlog of strong songs just waiting for a home — even if he’s never truly embraced a traditional release format. Meanwhile, Rexx just released a three-song set of his own, which you can check out here.

over these past months i haven’t been able to make a lot of music. but of the few i made these have been on repeat, helping me through these times. 3 new songs out now. truly appreciate all the love and support. means the world fareal. thank you. Godspeed. pic.twitter.com/ko65axQIG1 — solange stan account (@RexxLifeRaj) May 27, 2021

Listen to “Private” above.