Yesterday, the New York Times published a piece that detailed allegations of mental abuse and sexual misconduct against Ryan Adams from multiple women, including Phoebe Bridgers, ex-wife Mandy Moore, and somebody identified as “Ava,” who said her inappropriate interactions with Adams occurred when she was 15 years old. Since the story broke, Adams has offered a response, taking to Twitter yesterday to apologize, but also assert that some of the accusations against him aren’t completely accurate:

“I am not a perfect man and I have made many mistakes. To anyone I have ever hurt, however unintentionally, I apologize deeply and unreservedly. But the picture that this article paints is upsettingly inaccurate. Some of its details are misrepresented; some are exaggerated; some are outright false. I would never have inappropriate interactions with someone I thought was underage. Period.

As someone who has always tried to spread joy through my music and my life, hearing that some people believe I caused them pain saddens me greatly. I am resolved to work to be the best man I can be. And I wish everyone compassion, understanding, and healing.”