Saweetie’s ‘My Type’ Video Is A Summer-Ready Block Party

Since the release of her EP Icy this spring, Saweetie has been generating major buzz. Just in time for the Fourth Of July holiday, the California-born rapper has released a party-ready new video for one of the EP’s standout tracks, “My Type.”

“My Type” sounds like a block party, so it’s only appropriate that the visuals show one, too. The video, directed by Daps, builds off the song’s infectious energy. Saweetie hangs out with a crowd full of her closest friends (including fellow Bay area musicians Kamaiyah and Kehlani), dares to dance in front of cars, and twerks on a basketball hoop.

“I had so much fun working on the creatives for this visual,” Saweetie told Complex about the video. “I was inspired by my childhood and want the world to see how we have fun. Having Kehlani and Kamaiyah on set was crazy — three bad bosses from the Bay — y’all ain’t ready!”

Saweetie is touring Europe this month, and will be opening for Cardi B on tour later this summer. Check out her upcoming tour dates here, and watch the video for “My Type” above.

