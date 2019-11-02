Saweetie’s break-out summer hit “My Type” catapulted the rapper into the mainstream, but Saweetie recently revealed the song almost didn’t happen. In a recent interview, Saweetie said she actually started looking for other jobs at hospitals and planned to pivot her career before her music took off.

Saweetie and a few members of her family sat down with Fuse’s series Made From Scratch. While the full episode has yet to air, Saweetie talks about the hard work she put into her music career in the episode’s preview. Saweetie, her aunt, and her grandma gathered in the kitchen to cook some cornbread on the episode.

Saweetie said she couldn’t have made it far in her music career without the support of her family. “I don’t know what I would be doing without someone like my grandma in my corner,” the rapper said. “I’m not conscious about being classy. I’m not conscious about being smart. I think I was just bred that way.”

Her aunt chimed in to say that while Saweetie aspired to become a rapper, she nearly quit when her career didn’t take off as quickly as expected. “She calls me, she’s like, ‘Auntie, I wanna find a job.'” Saweetie added, “I started going on job interviews for hospitals and I was lying on my application. They would offer me these positions, and right before I would agree to be hired, or whatever it was, my heart just didn’t feel right.” The rapper almost accepted another job but decided that she would instead “go hard” for a year and if things didn’t work out she would move back in with her family in the Bay Area.

Saweetie’s grandma said there’s a lesson to Saweetie’s story, and that is to always “follow your dreams.”

Watch the preview of Saweetie on Fuse’s Made From Scratch here.

