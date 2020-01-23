Doja Cat Is A ‘Boss B*tch’ On Her Fist-Pumping ‘Birds Of Prey’ Soundtrack Single

DC supervillain Harley Quinn is smashing her way back into theaters next month, bringing her own girl gang, the Birds Of Prey, along with with her, and they’ll have all the fist-pumping, femme-flag-flying beats they need thanks to the film’s star-studded, high-intensity soundtrack. Megan Thee Stallion and Normani kicked off the promotion cycle with their power-pop anthem “Diamonds,” and now, pop rapper Doja Cat gets in on the action with the techno-saturated single, “Boss B*tch.”

Over the bouncy, absolutely bonkers beat, Doja promises to “shine like gloss” as she repeats the refrain, “I’m a b*tch, I’m a boss” and snarls her way through her high-speed verses comparing herself to her haters and bragging that “I wear the pants.” The song, while stylistically a departure from the rapper’s usual, poppier fare like “Rules” and “Cyber Sex,” is still a fitting addition to her usual fierce, female-celebrating work, juxtaposing the expectations of soft femininity with a devil-may-care, chaotic vibe that draws directly from the film’s tough protagonist.

Birds of Prey: The Album is out on February 7 with a tracklist featuring Baby Goth, Charlotte Lawrence, Halsey, K.Flay, Lauren Jauregui, Megan Thee Stallion, Normani, Saweetie, Sofi Tukker, and Summer Walker.

Listen to “Boss B*tch” above.