Just before the end of 2019, Megan Thee Stallion and Normani confirmed that they were collaborating on a song for the Birds Of Prey soundtrack and now, “Diamonds” has arrived. Fitting the theme of the film, Meg and Normani team up to celebrate being single, shake off their old relationship baggage, and luxuriate in “girl’s best friend.” Check out the lyrics video above.

Megan’s now two-for-two on soundtrack smashes after previously contributing “Ride Or Die” to the Queen & Slim soundtrack alongside Vickieelo in November of last year. And while her “Hot Girl Summer” single with Nicki Minaj ruled the airwaves throughout its titular season, it doesn’t look like the winter weather has cooled off Thee Stallion’s post-Fever heat one bit — a fact that’s fitting for Houston rapper who previously dubbed herself “Tina Snow.”

Meanwhile, Normani’s buzz has grown over that same time as well, beginning with her viral video for “Motivation,” which drove her through her high-energy VMA performance and her own girl-power blockbuster anthem “Bad To You” with Ariana Grande and incidentally, Nicki Minaj.

So it’s only right for Megan and Normani’s link up to come along after both have established themselves as feminine forces to be reckoned with, just like the anti-hero team-up set to take place in Birds Of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn), which hits theaters February 7, 2020. The soundtrack, which also Doja Cat, Halsey, Lauren Jauregi, Saweetie, Summer Walker, and more, will be due sometime around then.

Some artists mentioned above are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.