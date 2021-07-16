Saweetie’s Mom Isn’t Cool With Her Cursing In Tagalog On Her Upcoming Album

Saweetie’s still promoting her upcoming debut album, Pretty B*tch Music, despite delaying it after meeting Cher and attending a performance boot camp to bolster her live shows. The Bay Area rapper most recently sat down for a video interview with Billboard in which she reveals more details about the upcoming album, including the fact that some of its content upset her mom.

Apparently, Saweetie has a song that is partially in Tagalog — one of the official languages of the Philippines (Saweetie is part Filipino) — and her mom, who is Filipino and Chinese, doesn’t quite approve. “I do talk some sh*t in Tagalog,” she admits. “My mom was really against it. My Asian side, they’re very traditional — they were immigrants. So it’s like, their culture’s a little bit more reserved. So, she was just like, ‘Girl, I can’t believe you just said that!'”

The “Tap In” rapper also explains that one of the reasons for the album’s delay is how personal it is to her. She hopes it will “humanize” her in the eyes of fans who only see her as a star (albeit one with a cast-iron stomach) and tweet hurtful comments without considering their effects.

You can watch Saweetie’s latest interview here.

