Getty Image
Music

Saweetie’s Mom Isn’t Cool With Her Cursing In Tagalog On Her Upcoming Album

TwitterHip-Hop Editor

Saweetie’s still promoting her upcoming debut album, Pretty B*tch Music, despite delaying it after meeting Cher and attending a performance boot camp to bolster her live shows. The Bay Area rapper most recently sat down for a video interview with Billboard in which she reveals more details about the upcoming album, including the fact that some of its content upset her mom.

Apparently, Saweetie has a song that is partially in Tagalog — one of the official languages of the Philippines (Saweetie is part Filipino) — and her mom, who is Filipino and Chinese, doesn’t quite approve. “I do talk some sh*t in Tagalog,” she admits. “My mom was really against it. My Asian side, they’re very traditional — they were immigrants. So it’s like, their culture’s a little bit more reserved. So, she was just like, ‘Girl, I can’t believe you just said that!'”

The “Tap In” rapper also explains that one of the reasons for the album’s delay is how personal it is to her. She hopes it will “humanize” her in the eyes of fans who only see her as a star (albeit one with a cast-iron stomach) and tweet hurtful comments without considering their effects.

You can watch Saweetie’s latest interview here.

Saweetie is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
Vince Staples’ Inviting Self-Titled Album Balances Bone-Chilling Stories And Comforting Production
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
Snoh Aalegra’s ‘Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies’ Willingly Clings To Fantasies While Avoiding Reality
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
×