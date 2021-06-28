Saweetie fans were disappointed to learn that the “Fast (Motion)” rapper’s album wasn’t coming out as promised last week when she delayed her album Pretty B*tch Music again to “reconstruct some songs.” Now, thanks to Billboard, those fans know who they can (partially) blame: None other than music icon Cher, who Saweetie met to work on a “really big campaign.” After the Bay Area rapper met the pop goddess, she realized her album wasn’t done and needed just one more thing.

As Saweetie told Billboard, I thought [the album] was done, but after I met her, I had an epiphany. This album needs to have feelings, it needs to have soul, it needs to have spirit. And I have a lot of room for improvement, so I’m gonna work on that. And once it’s done, the album will be released.”

At this point, that strategy might end up paying big dividends, as it shows the care and deliberation with which she’s been proceeding. Certainly, fans have been pretty patient with the rollout, which began sometime last year with the release of “Back To The Streets” and has since included “Best Friend” and “Fast.” In the meantime, she’s sustained her pop-culture dominance with illuminating performances (for which she’s attending an artist development boot camp to help her improve), TV and commercial appearances, features with pop queens like Gwen Stefani, and her Pretty Summer Playlist Vol. 1 EP, as well as an impromptu bout of busking at the Santa Monica Pier.

Saweetie is a Warner Music Group. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.