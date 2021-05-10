Big stars aren’t always known for busking after they blow up, but on Saturday, Saweetie was seen on the Santa Monica Pier, performing her hit song “My Type” and her new single “Fast (Motion).” The impromptu performance looked to be exciting for fans in attendance, but as usual, the Twitter peanut gallery found plenty of negatives to strike out at — mainly, the fact that Saweetie seemed to be collecting donations in a tip jar while rapping to her hits. Saweetie herself responded and explained why their jabs and jokes were out of pocket.

During an Instagram Live stream with fans the next day, Saweetie explained that she saw one of the pier’s usual buskers singing and asked if she could take over temporarily. The tip jar belonged to the singer and after her performance, she left the jar and all the money that had accumulated during her spur-of-the-moment show.

Saweetie is sending me 😭😭 not the donations pic.twitter.com/nbygrx17zO — kayla ✍🏾 (@that90clubs1) May 8, 2021

Quavo took back that Bentley and now saweetie performing for donations at GTA 5 “Vespucci Beach”😂🤦🏿‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/g1G2nx59wn — They Want Me Dead Like Pac (@KingMosesDaGod) May 8, 2021

“Was I asking money?” she joked as she confirmed a fan’s question. “No, girl, I wasn’t asking for no money yesterday. Actually, yesterday was a spur of the moment and it was fun. We were at the Santa Monica Pier and I saw this upcoming artist, he was singing with his microphone. I was like, you know what, I got a new single so I’m gonna just perform for my fans because I love them so much and a couple of people noticed me. All the proceeds and donations from that tip jar was given to him.”

