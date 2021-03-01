Saweetie has oftentimes showcased her unique ability to make unconventional concoctions with food. Back in June, the singer constructed a monstrous burger made out what looked like two McDonald’s cheeseburgers and a handful of fries, which fans jokingly labeled the “McGangBang.” But Saweetie is once again trending after she decided that the perfect topping for her plate of spaghetti was… ranch dressing.

On Sunday night, Saweetie’s stylist posted a video of her hair and makeup. The short clip went viral shortly after it was posted, but not because of the rapper’s glam. Instead, fans could not get over the fact that she was seen dousing her plate of spaghetti with ranch dressing.

Fans were quick to playfully drag the singer for her unique food combinations. “Saweetie’s stomach refuses to fight back,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Saweetie's stomach refuses to fight back. — Oxtail Gawd (@ThatDudeMCFLY) March 1, 2021

Some fans were comparing her ranch/spaghetti combo to a prison meal.

Saweetie eats like she did a 40 year bid and all she knows is prison concoctions https://t.co/6Z9GTMhwRV — Yuni ⚯͛🔮 (@DNetxy) March 1, 2021

Saweetie after eating all them jail house meals: pic.twitter.com/siBL6DAMMe — Payroll Giovanni’s Accountant (@onemangang973) March 1, 2021

Others were just plain confused by her ability to throw together seemingly random flavors.

Saweetie really just be throwing any food together eating like a raccoon — JT (@theonly1jt) March 1, 2021

saweetie be eating all types of shit and she be dead serious too — LB (@lnbshr) March 1, 2021

However, Saweetie isn’t phased by people dragging her food tastes. “That actually sounds delicious,” she responded to one of her followers attempting to slight her food tastes.

That actually sounds delicious https://t.co/mA3BAX1BmQ — 220 (@Saweetie) February 28, 2021

Watch Saweetie pour ranch dressing on her spaghetti above.

Saweetie is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.