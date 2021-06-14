Saweetie Names Her Favorite J. Cole And Nicki Minaj Songs

Saweetie is still aiming for a summertime release for her long-awaited debut album, Pretty B*tch Music, and continued her seemingly everlasting media tour with a cover story for Complex and an appearance on the outlet’s interview show GOAT Talk. In the latter, she named her favorite culinary concoctions (for which she’s garnered almost as much attention as her music), as well as her favorite songs from her prime influences, J. Cole and Nicki Minaj.

Long before she’d released her breakout single “ICY GRL” and become a household name, Saweetie rapped for J. Cole outside one of his shows, receiving a bit of encouragement from the older rapper. When asked which of his songs is his greatest of all time, Saweetie chose “Cost Me A Lot” from Cole’s 2010 mixtape Friday Night Lights. In the interview for the cover story, she’s asked whether she’d want to collaborate with her underground hero and replies in the affirmative… with one caveat. “On production, yes,” she says.

When it comes to her favorite Nicki Minaj song, Saweetie can’t settle on just one. “I feel like we have to go into two different libraries,” she argues. “There’s mixtape Nicki and mainstream Nicki… For mixtape Nicki, ‘Itty Bitty Piggy‘ [from 2009 mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty] is the obvious choice, but a song I just loved from the depths of my soul was [Lil Wayne-featuring 2008 Sucka Free cut] ‘Higher Than A Kite.'” Saweetie picks “I Wanna Be With You” from DJ Khaled’s 2013 album Suffering From Success because of the velocity Nicki’s flow reaches.

Watch Saweetie reveal her “GOATs” in the latest episode of GOAT Talk above.

