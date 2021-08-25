While the world waits for Saweetie to drop Pretty B*tch Music, she seems to be happy doing anything but. As part of her ongoing promo campaign, Saweetie has been hitting all her marks, collaborating with a massive brand like McDonalds, and dropping episodes of her tongue-in-cheek Icy University on Youtube.

Her latest episode of the series is extra special though, because it features none other than breakout star Chloe Bailey of Chloe x Halle fame. After Ungodly Hour turned heads in 2020, Chloe became a breakout star in her own right via some steamy Instagram videos, and is now preparing to release her first solo single, “Have Mercy.” She even dropped some behind-the-scenes promo photos for the new single today that stoked fans excitement even higher.

But in the meantime, Chloe showed up to chat with Saweetie about everything from her new music to self-love and body positivity. Could this connection potentially lead to a collaboration between the two? Perhaps! For now, check out the first episode of Icy University‘s second season up above, and keep an ear out for more new music from both of these women. 2021 isn’t over yet, and there’s still plenty of time for both these ladies to give fans what they want to hear.