Saweetie Fans Were Disappointed To Find Out The Secret ‘Tap In’ Feature Is Post Malone

Saweetie dropped her anticipated track “Tap In” back in January and the rapper began hinting at a high-profile remix shortly thereafter. Saweetie teased her fans endlessly about which secret big-name artist was lending a verse on a new version of the track. The rapper’s “Tap In” remix drops Friday and fans were anticipating to see empowering musicians like Beyonce or Kash Doll on the remix. Thats why many of Saweetie’s fans expressed their disappointment upon learning the secret feature was Post Malone.

Hours ahead of her “Tap In” remix debut, Saweetie officially announced she secured Post Malone, DaBaby, and Jack Harlow on the track. But fans did not shy away from saying they were let down by the fact that Saweetie didn’t seek out a female rapper to lend a verse.

Other fans offered their picks for the remix, which included artists like Doja Cat, Flo Milli, and City Girls.

The fan reactions arrived before the “Tap In” remix was officially released, so time will tell if the song will be able to win over the upset Icy Gang members.

See Saweetie’s fans react to Post Malone, DaBaby, and Jack Harlow’s feature above.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

