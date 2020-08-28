Saweetie dropped her anticipated track “Tap In” back in January and the rapper began hinting at a high-profile remix shortly thereafter. Saweetie teased her fans endlessly about which secret big-name artist was lending a verse on a new version of the track. The rapper’s “Tap In” remix drops Friday and fans were anticipating to see empowering musicians like Beyonce or Kash Doll on the remix. Thats why many of Saweetie’s fans expressed their disappointment upon learning the secret feature was Post Malone.

Hours ahead of her “Tap In” remix debut, Saweetie officially announced she secured Post Malone, DaBaby, and Jack Harlow on the track. But fans did not shy away from saying they were let down by the fact that Saweetie didn’t seek out a female rapper to lend a verse.

of all the upcoming fire female rappers, you choose them?????? — dtp (@damnthepolice) August 28, 2020

Two yts and dababy on a "girl empower anthem"…… stop the music pic.twitter.com/uJDT6xZXWt — Keanu (@Keyonn3w) August 28, 2020

Other fans offered their picks for the remix, which included artists like Doja Cat, Flo Milli, and City Girls.

Kash Doll, Meg, Doja, City Girls, Flo Milli, Rico Nasty, Cardi exist and you (and your label) decide Post Malone is the most suitable addition to the track?????? 😷 — Carver Bascombe (@MZGunter) August 28, 2020

Somebody really heard Tap In and was like you know what this needs? Jack Harlow and Post Malone. Throw in DaBaby in there too because fuck it. — 🎹 (@Dr_Sweets23) August 28, 2020

She really hype like she had Beyoncé or somebody. Girlaaaaa read the room & leave us alone. pic.twitter.com/IeeZXHgMCz — G • Drake’s Demonic Damsel (@puemalol) August 28, 2020

Saweetie’s team loves fumbling the bag. It’s painful to see. Flo Milli was right there. City Girls too. And Meg. You get…Post Malone and Jack Harlow instead? pic.twitter.com/SkiLuoVcOt — Evette Dionne (@freeblackgirl) August 28, 2020

The fan reactions arrived before the “Tap In” remix was officially released, so time will tell if the song will be able to win over the upset Icy Gang members.

See Saweetie’s fans react to Post Malone, DaBaby, and Jack Harlow’s feature above.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.