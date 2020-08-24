When Beyonce released her visual album, Black Is King, to Disney+ a month ago, one of the segments that immediately stood out to fans on Twitter and Instagram was the uplifting video for the song “Brown Skin Girl.” Centering on a Black debutante pageant — a tradition in majority Black areas of the South United States such as Louisiana, where Beyonce has roots — the video was praised for showing Black women celebrating their beauty on their own terms.

Now, that video is available to watch for all, as Beyonce breaks out the clip as a standalone video and shares it to YouTube. All her fans can now enjoy the video, without having to subscribe to Disney+ or fast forward to the video in the longer film. Beyonce previously shared a more personal video for “Brown Skin Girl” on its original release as part of her Lion King: The Gift album released to help promote the live-action remake of the Disney classic. She re-released the album as a deluxe version in conjunction with the Black Is King debut. The song quickly became a fan favorite, even finding its way onto Michelle Obama’s recently released Spotify playlist highlighting her own faves.

Watch Beyonce’s new “Brown Skin Girl” video above.

Black Is King is available for streaming now on Disney+. Watch it here.