Last week, fans were shocked to hear that the music industry’s favorite couple, Saweetie and Quavo, had split. But in the following days, it was made clear that the couple’s relationship wasn’t as happy as they made it seem. After Saweetie publicly called out Quavo for cheating on her, a video surfaced of the two getting into an altercation in an elevator. The video has now gone viral, and Saweetie has finally issued a response.

In a statement given to TMZ, Saweetie notes that the incident had taken place over a year ago, well into their relationship:

“This unfortunate incident happened a year ago, while we have reconciled since then and moved past this particular disagreement, there were simply too many other hurdles to overcome in our relationship and we have both since moved on.”

The original video was security footage from an apartment complex’s elevator. It showed Saweetie taking a swing at Quavo in order to try to get an orange suitcase out of his hands, which TMZ reports contained a gaming console. Quavo ultimately grabbed Saweetie and flung her to the ground before closing the elevator’s doors.

After the video circled the internet, LAPD reportedly opened an investigation. Law enforcement apparently wants to question both of the rappers separately to find out what caused the altercation in the first place. If police find any grounds for criminal charges, they plan to turn the case over to City Attorney, who would determine any charges.

