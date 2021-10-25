Saweetie wants to make it clear that she’s not dating a new rap suitor at the moment after fans on Twitter ran away speculating that she’s found her replacement for Quavo in Roddy Ricch. When the two California rappers were photographed together at a Lakers game, fans immediately jumped to conclusions but Saweetie was quick to shut down the rumors with a tweet of her own lamenting how quickly fans connected the “couple” over such minimal evidence as a photo or two.

The two rappers were seat neighbors courtside at Friday’s game between the Lakers and the Phoenix Suns at Staples Center, but it seems that it was more of a coincidence than a date. However, when The Shade Room posted about them on Instagram the implication was obvious. A similar post on the Female Rap Room Twitter account received similar responses from fans, and Twitter lit up with chatter about the potential pairing.

Them being low is the vibes tho https://t.co/gD18ICX8Ib — $HUGA BOOTY BLITZ🥶🍭🍩🧁 (@chae_chilla) October 24, 2021

Well ok this is cute https://t.co/xOKNpUmZlj — iced macchiato mami (@SkinnyxDope) October 23, 2021

If Saweetie dating Roddy Ricch then she upgraded — Naj ✨ (@mahnajesty) October 24, 2021

I’m here for roddy ricch and saweetie!! — Marsh😎 (@_Marshmellow344) October 24, 2021

Saweetie herself, however, was less than amused. “So avoid sitting next to men in public places,” she wrote later. “Otherwise the world assumes y’all are dating.”

Something similar happened to another set of stars at another basketball game recently, when Chloe Bailey and Gunna were seen sitting together at the Hawks home opener in Atlanta. In that instance, though, some fans focused more on Chloe’s beverage than any possible coupling that might have been taking place. Incidentally, both Roddy and Saweetie are working on their albums, with Saweetie promising that Pretty Bitch Music is completed and Roddy aiming for a “full-blown masterpiece.”

