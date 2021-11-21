Saweetie seems to be getting closer and closer to releasing her upcoming debut album, Pretty B*tch Music. But before it arrives, the singer appeared on Saturday Night Live for a pair of exciting performances. She began the night with a medley of “Tap In” and “Best Friend,” delivering a slowed-down version in a bedazzled dress in front of backup ballerina dancers.

Later on in the night, Saweetie returned to perform “Icy Chain” for the first time. The performacne featured sharp choreography, with her dancing and twerking her way through the performance. Both songs are expected to appear on Pretty B*tch Music, which was originally set to arrive in June. But Saweetie chose to delay it after she realized “soul” was missing. She spoke about this on the red carpet at the 2021 BET Awards this past summer.

“This album needs to have feelings, it needs to have soul, it needs to have spirit,” she said. “And I have a lot of room for improvement, so I’m gonna work on that.” A release date for Pretty B*tch Music has yet to be revealed but Saweetie previously said “it’s coming soon!”

You can watch Saweetie’s SNL performances in the videos above.

Saweetie is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.